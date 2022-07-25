Every year, more than 200,000 service members transition out of the military. The transition experience can be full of unknowns and unexpected emotions. A common transition concern for many service members is how to find a new professional identity and navigate the civilian job world.
Transitioning service members and veterans have in-demand hard and soft skills and a demonstrated commitment to working hard, leading by example and performing under extreme pressure. Many veterans are also well versed in critical thinking, motivating others to accomplish organizational goals, project planning, team building, interpersonal skills, oral and written communication and more.
