Why the need to delay the trial for so long? That’s the obvious question after Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attorneys in the case against Disney sought a trial date more than two years from now. That’s a long time to wait to resolve this high-profile free speech dispute. It also happens to be after the 2024 election – you know, the one in which Florida’s Republican governor hopes to win the White House. Could it be, despite all of the governor’s “woke” Disney bluster, that he doesn’t think his legal case is very strong, so he’d prefer to put off a possible high-profile legal defeat for as long as possible?
Let’s recap. Last year, Disney opposed the state law that banned classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades, a law called the Parental Rights in Education Act, but often dubbed Don’t Say Gay. DeSantis vowed to punish “woke corporations,” often referring to “woke Disney.” He even penned a column in The Wall Street Journal that stated that companies like Disney use their power to “advance a woke agenda,” and leaders like DeSantis must fight back or they cede “the political battlefield to the militant left.” And, of course, DeSantis is never shy to tell anyone who will listen that Florida “is where woke goes to die.”
