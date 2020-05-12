The coming weeks are a test, one that we must pass if we hope to keep our freedoms intact.
The economy is opening, which is a reason to cheer, but it could all go up in smoke, crashing and burning with greater fury, if people abandon the lessons health professionals keep harping on. Even though restrictions will get more loose, we've got to keep following CDC and local health department guidelines.
If you think the damage done initially was bad, imagine what a second economic downturn would do to the progress we've seen over the past decade – most notably in the past four years. Places where things are rushed or people choose to ignore health officials' warnings will be forced to close down once again, repeating the misery we've all felt like an endless roller coaster with ups, downs and plateaus.
We all want to get off, but mass vaccinations won't be ready until "late fall or early winter," according to statements from the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Tuesday. The lap bars won't lift and the seatbelts won't unbuckle until we've found an effective vaccination.
In a way, the next few weeks will test just how serious citizens are about maintaining freedom.
The government reserves the right to take swift, bold and broad action "to protect public health," which is why we saw so much government oversight when COVID-19 landed on our shores, where the health care system wasn't ready to control the situation at the time. In an ideal world, we believe the government should provide recommendations for citizens to abide by without issuing stay-at-home orders that threaten penalties for disobedience, but we found ourselves woefully unprepared for pandemic response; therefore, the government took drastic measures to accomplish its goal – flattening the curve.
If we continue to wash our hands regularly, distance ourselves and limit exposure to the virus by following CDC guidelines, we can accomplish two things: one would be victory in our war against COVID-19 with as few deaths as possible, and the second would be renewed freedom from government control.
If wearing a mask while in public for a few more months means the government will stop dictating which businesses are "essential," picking and choosing winners and losers, then we need to follow the rules.
Freedom is what makes America great, but the freedom we are used to enjoying will only stay as long as "public health" remains on the up and up.
The way we move forward positively is by showing the government that we can follow guidelines without fines, licenses and jail time looming over our community.
COVID-19 is not a joke. It's a serious pathogen that spreads quickly and – often times – undetected until it infects many others. While states are relaxing stay-at-home orders, the government is not relaxing the guidelines.
Cases will likely spike in the coming weeks as things reopen, which is expected. If we can keep the health care system from being overwhelmed, we will avoid more stay-at-home orders, which will help our economy recover.
We are reaching Great Depression levels of unemployment. The margin for error is slim.
We cannot afford to fail this test. The consequences are too high.
