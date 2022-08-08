The drought in the Western U.S. has been accelerating for 20 years and the water supplied by the Colorado River to two major reservoirs has decreased to near record low levels. Lake Mead is at 28 percent capacity and Lake Powell is at 27 percent capacity.
About 40 million people in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, California and Nevada rely on this water supply. Next year significant cuts will have to be made to the water supplied to these states.
