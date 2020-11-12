It is time for the Republican Party to return to its roots. Our country has witnessed some of the most egregious lies ever made in our republic’s history over the past two weeks. It must end.
Our country needs fiscal responsibility, small government and protection of individual rights. However, these principles are put in jeopardy when Republican officials choose to ignore the degradation of our social fabric and flagrant attacks on our institutions that keep our democracy intact.
While President Donald J. Trump has grown the Republican Party base to historic levels, deception has played a large role in his success.
This notion has been evident since Nov. 3, 2020 when President Trump ignored our electoral process to baselessly assert that a winner should be chosen on Election Day. No president has ever been chosen on Election Day. Our laws require auditing and vetting through a bipartisan system to certify the vote before the Electoral College meets on the Monday after the second Wednesday in December.
During this time, irregularities and fraud are investigated in order to confirm the projections and preliminary numbers reported by each county across America – and the media – on the week of the election. We have this process because fraud is an inherent part of any democratic election.
This is also the time where lawsuits can be filed. Trump has every right to – and should – use the courts to fight irregularities and alleged fraud. This is completely proper and should not be scrutinized. However, evidence must be presented to back claims that are detrimental to our democracy.
The harm began when Trump – ignoring the election laws of our country – claimed victory on Nov. 4, just a few hours after the last polls closed. He began his campaign to mislead the public in April when he alleged – in opposition to his hand-picked intelligence officials’ reports debunking his theories – that absentee ballots would lead to widespread fraud.
Those mistruths to undermine the integrity of our election were bad enough, but the lies that followed should be an eye-opener to everyone on both sides of the aisle.
Trump and his campaign held a national press conference on Nov. 5 about a lawsuit they filed claiming there was “rampant corruption” and that no Republican poll workers were allowed into Philadelphia vote-counting facilities.
Hours later when they were sworn under oath, the Trump campaign told the truth to U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond, a George W. Bush appointee, as reported by the Financial Times, Washington Post and Fox News.
Judge Diamond asked the Trump campaign around 7 p.m. Thursday, “Are your observers in the counting room?”
Trump lawyer: "There is a non zero number of people in the room."
Diamond: "I'm asking you as a member of the bar of this court: are people representing Donald J. Trump for president, representing the plaintiffs, in that room?"
Trump lawyer: "Yes."
Diamond: "I'm sorry, then what is your problem?"
That lawsuit was swiftly dismissed following this exchange, and at least 11 more of the 12 lawsuits have been dismissed as frivolous and untrue.
A similar situation played out in Pennsylvania where Montgomery County Judge Richard P. Haaz pressed Trump campaign lawyer Jeffrey Goldstein about a stack of affidavits claiming fraud.
According to official court transcripts, Haaz asked, “Are you claiming that there is any fraud in connection with these 592 disputed ballots?"
Goldstein replied, “To my knowledge at present, no.”
The broad claims of fraud are blatant lies, at this point, that have real-world implications on our national security and republic.
The judges ruling against Trump are not partisan activists or corrupt democratic officials. They are hand-picked by Republican leaders and Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush appointees (in the case of Judge Emmet Sullivan) and with clear conservative-leaning records.
There comes a time where our country cannot support or condone actions such as these. If we fail to understand the harm caused by these bogus claims, the Democratic Party will hold majorities in all of our country’s checks and balances because swing voters will lose trust in the GOP.
This blatant deception will also stain Trump’s successes, like the booming economy and criminal justice reform, and lead the country toward boundless spending and increased government red-tape policies under liberal rule.
At the end of the day, truth matters. We cannot in good conscience lead our readers to believe these claims of a rigged election are true when we know that our election system has strong protections to ward off fraud and irregularities.
The truth will come to light, and we must resist the loud talking heads who seek to deceive us into believing otherwise to profit off our division.
Trump and the Republican Party should continue to investigate claims of fraud but we can only trust these claims once solid evidence is provided to back it up. If we run with wild claims without due process, we will find ourselves in a country we cannot recognize.
That is something we cannot afford.
