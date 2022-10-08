Donald Trump’s recent post suggesting that Sen. Mitch McConnell harbors a “death wish” for compromising with Democrats was such clearly unacceptable rhetoric that even solidly conservative voices like The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board felt compelled to condemn it. But, as usual, most officials within the putatively mainstream GOP aren’t saying a word. In the same rant, Trump put a blatantly offensive, racist stamp on McConnell’s Asian American wife, which has garnered only the meekest of pushback from his party.
Such reckless commentary from any national figure of either party would normally ignite condemnation across the political spectrum. The GOP’s cowed silence confirms that its elected officials continue to view this dangerously unstable ex-president as untouchable, no matter what he says or does – and no matter how relevant Republican polls still show him to be. That should be a top issue for non-MAGA midterm voters this year.
