A July appeal on the front page of my local newspaper, The Austin American-Statesman, shamelessly screamed for public assistance: "Tell your members of Congress to support the JCPA and save local news." The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is a modest proposal meant to protect local papers from having their journalism pillaged by such thieving Big Tech monopolists as Facebook and Google. It would require them to start paying for news stories and other content they now essentially steal from local journalists, giving our hometown papers a better chance of survival in the critical public service of news delivery. Good!
But, uh-oh, here come SoftBank, Alden, Chatham et al., scheming to funnel future JCPA payments meant for local journalism straight up to their bank vaults. Bad! They're trying to take us on a dizzying spin aboard the Monopoly-Go-Round, twisting a law intended to fight exploitation by (SET ITAL) tech monopolists (END ITAL) into a tool enabling (SET ITAL) financial monopolists (END ITAL) to tighten their stranglehold on local journalism. At a minimum, JCPA must be amended to mandate that any and all revenue it provides for local journalism actually (SET ITAL) stays (END ITAL) local and (SET ITAL) pays (END ITAL) for journalism.
