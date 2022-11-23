In the midterms, Republicans who focused on inflation, crime and other concrete problems made gains. Those who slung the slop of Trumpite invective and conspiracy theories, insisting the 2020 election was stolen, overwhelmingly remained stuck in the muck.
Yet since narrowly taking the House, Republicans under leader (and likely next speaker) Kevin McCarthy have not rolled out a five-point crime control agenda. Or a smart plan to slow inflation. Or a blueprint for fixing America’s immigration system. Rather, out of the gate, the incoming leaders of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees are vowing to investigate President Joe Biden’s son.
