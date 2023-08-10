In 1995, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that states could not impose congressional term limits – it would take a constitutional amendment to accomplish the objective. Nearly 30 years later, it may be time to embark down such a path.

The high court decision invalidated provisions in 23 states – including Nevada – in which voters had approved limitations on how long their senators and representatives could serve in Congress. Term limits had become popular in the early 1990s and were included in the GOP’s 1994 Contract with America, which helped Republicans gain control of the House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years.

