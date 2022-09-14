The Journalism Competition and Protection Act is designed to rebalance the terribly tilted scales in America’s information economy. It would create a four-year safe harbor from antitrust laws for news organizations – newspapers, websites, TV and radio stations, no matter which way they tilt politically – to come together and negotiate better terms with social media behemoths.
As local journalism suffers all across America, the task is urgent. Which apparently makes the legislation a perfect target for mischief courtesy of a smart aleck senator from Texas.
