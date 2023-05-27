A new report from U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy outlines how often compulsive social media use by children and teens leads to a variety of negative health outcomes, including declining mental health, lack of sleep, exposure to harassment and other problems. As platforms like Instagram and TikTok become ubiquitous with 95 percent of kids using some app, the report calls on parents, children, tech companies and, crucially, policymakers to take action.
There is broad agreement on the need for federal regulation, with even industry groups and officials pushing for clear and generally applicable guardrails as a preferable alternative to patchy, 50 different kinds of state-level legislation or confusing or too-targeted policies that are attempting to wrangle specific companies.
