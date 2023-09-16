The decision by the House Republican leadership to open an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden – without any evidence of wrongdoing – marks a low point in the mis-deployment of the Constitution’s mechanism for removing a sitting president. Bad as it is, however, the inquiry itself won’t put the nail in the coffin of the impeachment process. Impeachment will only be dead as a useful constitutional tool if House Republicans actually vote to impeach Biden without any credible proof of high crimes and misdemeanors.

The reason the framers of the Constitution gave Congress the power to impeach the president and the Senate the power to try the impeachment was that they feared the dangers of the sitting president manipulating the electoral process to stay in office. As William Richardson Davie of North Carolina put it at the constitutional convention in 1787, if the president couldn’t be impeached, “he will spare no efforts or means whatever to get himself re-elected.” Impeachment, Davie concluded, was therefore “an essential security for the good behaviour of the Executive.”

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Harvard University, he is author, most recently, of “The Broken Constitution: Lincoln, Slavery and the Refounding of America.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.