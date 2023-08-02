The economy President Joe Biden likes to brag about is powered by Republican states.

Economic warning signs abound. Inflation is cooling off, but it remains elevated. Our massive national debt means inflation won’t retreat permanently into the night either. Credit card debt has hit a record, nearing $1 trillion. Banks are tightening lending standards, which is likely to put a damper on future economic growth. The inversion between the yields of two- and 10-year treasuries reached a four-decade high this month. That’s perhaps the most accurate historical indicator that a recession is coming within the next two years.

