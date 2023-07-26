America’s populist movements, on both the left and right, are wedded to the notion that our past was better than our present. This nostalgia takes many forms. Some of it is a longing for a time without cell phones, internet or social media. For others, it is a wistful desire to see stronger cultural institutions, such as families, churches, unions and civic groups. Most of us can sympathize with this feeling, even if we don’t wish to return to the past. This longing can even be constructive if we work to create new institutions that survive in the 21st century.

For some folks, the desire is really for a fictional view of the past. On both sides of the political aisle, this longing can spiral into a surprisingly open admiration for authoritarian movements. Some of this is fostered by noxious racialist or classist ideologies. More of it is attached to the belief that the economy was better in the past, and that more active management of the economy can restore us to a golden age of the past.

Michael J. Hicks, PhD, is the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and the George and Frances Ball distinguished professor of economics in the Miller College of Business at Ball State University. His column appears in Indiana newspapers.

