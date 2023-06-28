The Supreme Court – including the rules that govern its members and the decisions it issues – is not untouchable, nor should it be.

Over the past year, the American people have demonstrated the limits of the Supreme Court’s reach. Millions of voters have enshrined reproductive rights into state constitutions and rejected efforts to insert new limits into state law. And while some state legislators, smug in their gerrymandered districts and empowered by the Supreme Court, have continued to enact new violations of privacy, ordinary people have denied the legitimacy of these actions by continuing to help their friends and family secure care, even in the face of potential prosecution.

Maggie Jo Buchanan is the senior director and senior legal fellow for the Women’s Initiative at the Center for American Progress. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

