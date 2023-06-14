My first book of the summer is Richard Reeves’s “Of Boys and Men,” which is published by Brookings Institution, a center-left think tank where the author is a senior fellow. I mention this because the challenges facing boys and young men are familiar in conservative circles, but not so among the center left and progressives. This book might be called the first serious-yet-accessible work from the left of center. I believe that it will change the debate on a chronic problem that has been ignored by a large swathe of American researchers, educators and policy advocates.

The subject is familiar to academics, sociologists and economists in particular. Reeves’s contribution lies in three areas. First, he magnificently outlines the scale and scope of the problem, as I will summarize. Second, he draws some common ground between the problems boys and young men have in education, and the continuing challenge women face in labor markets. Finally, he makes clear there are policy options we can consider. This helps push us into a long-needed debate.

Michael J. Hicks, PhD, is the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and the George and Frances Ball distinguished professor of economics in the Miller College of Business at Ball State University. His column appears in Indiana newspapers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.