After letting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott run wild with his catastrophic border security posturing, the Justice Department is suing him in an effort to force him to haul in the floating obstacle he’s placed in the middle of the Rio Grande. At the same time, a federal judge has struck down the Biden administration’s rehash of a Trump-era anti-asylum program that had just recreated Title 42’s draconian restrictions. The cycle of accountability continues.

We never thought that the transit ban 2.0 – a rule that made would-be asylum seekers ineligible if they’d transited through another country unless had already been rejected for asylum there, or got an appointment through an app derisively termed “asylum ticketmaster” – was an appropriate response to the end of Donald Trump’s signature Title 42.

A version of this editorial originally appeared in the New York Daily News.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.