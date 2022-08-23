The newly established 988 national hotline, a 911-style emergency call system for people contemplating suicide or other mental health crises, has hit a pretty major acceptance snag. The system is barely a month old, yet there’s already a movement afoot to boycott it. Some users say it can make existing mental trauma even worse.

Despite being advertised as a way for people in crisis to call and talk to a professional, users warn that 988 counselors could wind up alerting police, who have the power to track down callers and take them to mental health facilities where they are involuntarily committed.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.