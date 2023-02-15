Celia Cruz will be the first Afro-Latina American woman on American currency, the U.S. Mint reports. The Latina singer, originally from Cuba, was one of the most popular entertainers in the world. Her career spanned six decades and included more than 80 albums, many of which achieved gold or platinum status. She will appear on the quarter as a part of the American Women Quarters Project’s class of 2024.
Debuting in 2022, the U.S. Mint’s project aims to celebrate the accomplishments of American women and their vast contributions to the nation’s culture and history. The four-year program, concluding in 2025, will feature 20 women selected from a myriad of fields and disciplines. The 2022 class included poet Maya Angelou, film star Ana May Wong and astronaut Sally Ride.
