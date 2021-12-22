Many of our readers are most likely taking a break from a busy day running around the house or around town trying to tie up loose ends before Christmas Day arrives tomorrow, but we would like to take this time to wish everyone a happy holiday.

No matter your religion, many people take this time of year to spend time with loved ones. It might be a harder task to accomplish this year – especially with hospitalizations due to COVID-19 higher in Grant County than they were last year – but we hope everyone takes this time as a way to reach out to their loved ones, do something nice for a stranger, and try to make the world a bit brighter during the darkest times of the year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.