More than three weeks since wildfires devastated Lahaina, in western Maui, the death toll has reached 115, with many still missing. The fire is already the fifth-deadliest in U.S. history and the worst in more than a century. It also is bound to be repeated, unless public officials at all levels investigate the policy failures that contributed to the tragedy and take steps to prevent them from happening again.

Though much remains to be learned, a few facts seem clear. The disaster was far from unexpected: Parts of Hawaii have become highly vulnerable to wildfires, due to decades of below-average rainfall and the spread of flammable, non-native grasses on former plantation lands. A 2020 report found the western areas of Maui had a 90 percent probability of seeing at least one wildfire annually, the highest rate on the island; Lahaina itself had a higher wildfire risk than all but 8 percent of communities in the US.

