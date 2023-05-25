Any time a chapter closes, regardless if it ends happily, there is still some sadness that goes with it. As of today, May 19th, 2023 my 20-year chapter serving with the Marion Police Department has come to an end. When I walked in the doors of the Marion Police Department on May 19th, 2003, I had no idea what I was getting myself into. Had I known I was about to fall in love with serving this community, I would have pursued this career a few years sooner. I have always stood proud to wear the uniform and the badge and to be recognized as an officer. To no longer be called ‘Officer Richards’ or ‘Captain Richards’ is surely going to be a change. I pray I do not look back and have regrets for retiring when I am. I just trust that you look at a situation and know when the time is right. And that time is now.
To the citizens of Marion, thank you. Thank you for allowing me to serve you the best way I could for the last twenty years of my life. Thank you to those citizens I had dealings with, whether good or bad and teaching me there are good people in the community. And teaching me that most people are not bad, they just make bad choices. Thank you for the continued support of the police department, especially over the last handful of years when there was not for other departments across the nation.
