David Ricks, CEO of Eli Lilly & Co., recently told members of the Economic Club of Indiana that state policymakers need to address poor educational attainment and high healthcare costs. These topics will sound familiar to faithful readers of this column, but it is refreshing to hear these points made so publicly by a business leader.

In a future column I’ll detail comprehensive policy options for reducing healthcare costs. As difficult as it will be to remedy this important issue, it is easy compared to our educational challenges. To fix our low levels of educational attainment, Indiana must better educate a higher share of its young adults and make more communities into places they’d like to live. This may sound easy, but any progress here requires that almost everyone set aside some long-held, mistaken opinions. The two most misunderstood issues are about what ails education and how taxes factor in to the location decisions of people and businesses.

Michael J. Hicks is the director of the Center for Business and Economic Research and the George and Frances Ball distinguished professor of economics in the Miller College of Business at Ball State University. He can be reached at cberdirector@bsu.edu.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.