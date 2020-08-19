Stop wasting our money with the Old Y Lawsuit
Editor,
Why are the council, Mayor, and others wasting our city money and time to keep going after the old YMCA?
Yes the city got totally "screwed" but we seem to keep going back in time while other cities are moving forward. At some point we need to take the loss and move on.
Our streets are a mess. Travel down Kem road every day and you will see only one example. Please close the case, which we won't win, and move on.
Our city is on hold and is not moving.
Debra Hensley,
Marion, Indiana
'Fill The Boot' to end Muscular Dystrophy
Muscular Dystrophy is a group of rare, inherited muscle diseases that cause muscle fibers to be susceptible to damage. The most common types of Muscular Dystrophy appear to be caused by a genetic deficiency of the muscle protein Dystrophin, causing progressive skeletal muscle weakness, limited range of movement, Scoliosis ( curvature of the spine ), inability to walk and painful muscle contractures.
There are 30 families in Grant County that have at least one member that suffers from this debilitating, degenerative disease process and they need our help.
Marion Firefighters Union Local #676 members have been raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association since 1952 and started the " Fill The Boot " Drive in 1965, in conjunction with the Jerry Lewis Labor Day Telethon. The International Association Of Firefighters is the largest contributor to the Muscular Dystrophy Association and have raised millions of dollars over the years, thanks to the generosity of the caring citizens of communities like ours, and we as Firefighters are sincerely appreciative.
We are extremely passionate about this cause and our hope is that one day a cure will be found through genetic research, as there are currently promising developments and substantial progress being made in this area. Besides Genetic Research, donations will help fund Wheelchairs, Walk-Assisting Appliances, Special Beds, Summer Camps, Medications, Respiratory Therapy, Leg Braces, Occupational Therapy, Communication Devices, Hydraulic ( Hoyer ) Lifts, Bedside Commodes, and Portable Shower Systems.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Firefighters will be conducting a VIRTUAL MDA “FILL THE BOOT” Campaign, so it will be a little different this time.
Please donate if you can....thank you in advance everyone. https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/4361
Brian P. Swanner
Gas City, Indiana
