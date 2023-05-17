No Menthol Sunday is an annual national observance held on the third Sunday of May. #NMS 2023 is an interfaith event to spark conversation about the impact of mentholated tobacco products in Black communities. This year, on Sunday, May 21, faith leaders nationwide will spread awareness and provide resources on the effects of tobacco.
There is a lot to celebrate in the “no menthol” movement. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) started the rulemaking process to ban menthol in tobacco. As we wait for the rule to take effect, several cities have mobilized and adopted laws that ban the sale of mentholated tobacco.
