Marion, IN (46952)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 72F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.