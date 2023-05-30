The Governor just signed HB1005 into law this week, and it is the perfect kick off to June’s National Homeownership Month in Indiana. HB1005 will help make housing infrastructure costs more affordable. This session legislators also included the Attainable Homeownership Tax Credit in the budget to aid nonprofits in affordable homeownership development. With record lows in housing inventory due to rising construction costs, these new laws will be a big boost for affordable homeownership development across the state.
While the housing crisis is a large, multifaceted issue, these are significant wins for nonprofits like Habitat for Humanity who provide affordable homeownership opportunities to low-income people. In the past, rental housing and rental relief programs have often received more funding from state and federal sources to support their work than homeownership programs. This year, the Indiana General Assembly made important investments in making the American Dream possible again for more Hoosier families.
