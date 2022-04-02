A steady drip of evidence continues to indicate that former President Donald Trump may have personally committed crimes in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. A federal judge said as much on Monday, finding that facts show it is “more likely than not” Trump on that day committed the federal crimes of obstructing Congress and conspiring to defraud the U.S.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post and CBS News reported there is a seven-hour, 37-minute gap in official phone logs turned over to Congress regarding Trump’s calls as the attack unfolded – this despite reporting from the time showing Trump was on calls throughout the event.

