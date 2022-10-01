A Florida hurricane threatening wide-scale damage and destruction to life and property cannot save a Florida man who threatened wide-scale damage and destruction to the Constitution. So while Wednesday afternoon’s Jan. 6 committee hearing was postponed due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, Donald Trump will still face exposure and condemnation from the bipartisan panel. It just wasn’t Wednesday.
What will hopefully happen soon is the passage of urgently needed repairs to the archaic and confusing Electoral Count Act of 1887, which badly prescribes how the states’ Electoral College votes for president are tabulated by Congress. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has signed on to an effort already backed by more than 10 Republicans, making passage of the upper house’s version of the reforms a surety.
