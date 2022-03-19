Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
There’s no great way to mark the exact moment when the pandemic began in the U.S. Was it when the first domestic case of COVID-19 was confirmed? Was it the day when the U.S. Health and Human Services secretary declared SARS-CoV-2 a public health emergency? Or was it when the first death from COVID was reported on U.S. soil?
The best marker may be the day that then-President Donald Trump declared a national emergency – March 13, 2020. It was a Friday, the end of a scary week of news about the alarming spread of the new and deadly coronavirus, and the announcement precipitated a cascade of actions from coast to coast intended to “flatten the curve.”
