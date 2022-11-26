The “triple threat” is real. Thanks to the combined impact of COVID-19, the flu and RSV among children, hospitals are pitching tents outside their emergency rooms. Wait times can stretch as long as 36 hours, forcing kids to get treated in hallways or sent back home. In some rural areas, young patients have been airlifted to major cities. There’s always a degree of bad luck when it comes to the spread of respiratory illness. But precautions against this latest episode – what’s been called the “worst pediatric-care crisis in decades” – also went unheeded. It’s time for a better emergency playbook.
For most people, RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is no more than a common cold. But it can be dangerous for infants and very young children because it fills up their tiny, underdeveloped airways with mucus. (Imagine trying to breathe through a coffee straw.) RSV is estimated to cause up to 80,000 hospitalizations among children under five and 100 to 300 deaths each year in the US alone. It’s also a serious threat to the elderly.
