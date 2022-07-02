During Elena Kagan’s 2009 confirmation hearings for the office of solicitor general, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Tex., asked her point-blank: “Do you believe that there is a federal constitutional right to same-sex marriage?” She replied with one sentence: “There is no federal constitutional right to same-sex marriage.”

The following year, when President Barack Obama nominated her to become an associate justice of the Supreme Court, and conservatives tried to paint her as a guaranteed vote for same-sex marriage, her supporters pointed to this answer as proof that any concerns were unfounded. She was confirmed 63 to 37. But when she got to the high court, she voted in Obergefell v. Hodges to find that there is, in fact, a constitutional right to same-sex marriage.

