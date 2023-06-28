Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, probably dodged a jail cell when he pleaded guilty this week to two tax charges. He also agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program in return for prosecutors dropping a separate gun charge. The deal includes a recommendation of probation, which a judge must approve.
Is there anything more? Hunter Biden’s attorney told reporters that the agreement “resolved” a five-year federal investigation into his client. But the Justice Department released a statement saying the “investigation is ongoing.” Were there any findings about Hunter Biden trading his name for lucrative scores with foreign governments? Again, nobody is talking. But did it really take five years to weigh in on tax charges?
