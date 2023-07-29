An essential part of a well-functioning democracy requires holding public officials accountable for their words and actions. People must be able to evaluate the work of their government in order to make informed electoral decisions.

That evaluation is going to be harder now that employees of Indiana’s Attorney General’s Office are being required to sign nondisclosure agreements, preventing them from sharing “personal or private information” both during and after their employment in the office. The Indianapolis Star reported the employment contract on Tuesday. Obtained through a public records request, the Star said it gives Attorney General Todd Rokita and his staff the authority to determine what information counts as confidential.

A version of this editorial originally appeared in the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.