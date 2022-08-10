In the wake of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida, loud is the caterwauling that the criminal investigation sets a frightening precedent that politicizes our country’s federal law enforcement functions. Equally loud are those who purport to be concerned about Trump’s possible offenses but worried that the FBI doing its duty will radicalize his supporters, who now say this means war.
These commentators, many of whom howled when Hillary Clinton mishandled classified information, are apparently unconcerned with the precedent set by a president corruptly using his powers to punish enemies and reward cronies, enrich his family, and attempt to overturn an election. As for those who wring their hands about radicalization, that train left the station on Jan. 6, 2021.
