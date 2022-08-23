The recent Indiana abortion law has been targeted from many avenues. Except for rape and incest, the mother’s life and damaging, permanent health consequences of pregnancy for the mother, abortions will not be done in Indiana. Abortions will not be done after 10 weeks gestation, surgical abortions now have to be done in a hospital. A patient cannot be mailed abortion pills (mifepristone). The only way to know for certain how far along the pregnancy has advanced before the pill is given is an ultrasound; that pill is not indicated beyond 10 weeks gestation.

Some of the oldest pro-abortion groups such as Planned Parenthood attack the law as being “anti-woman” and “anti-choice.” For decades, old arguments to promote elective abortion, that is, abortion for no other reason other than the woman asks for one, are no longer valid. Arguing from a side of the humanity of what abortion actually means and requires of us to believe today is vital. I will try to do so.

Christi L. Redmon, MD is a newly retired board certified obstetrician-gynecologist. While in practice, she was a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists for nearly 30 years. She also served recently as the Miami County Health Officer.

