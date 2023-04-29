One of the authors of an Indiana bill that would require state and local government entities to livestream their meetings has agreed to delay the legislation for two years, but we encourage lawmakers to move forward with this important transparency tool.

Our governing bodies shouldn’t wait for a law to be passed to livestream meetings and archive them on websites. In Southern Indiana, some have already taken the step including the City of Jeffersonville, the New Albany-Floyd County Schools board and Floyd County government. The City of New Albany started a transparency portal on its website, though meeting footage is posted infrequently there. Sellersburg and Clark County government don’t post videos from meetings.

