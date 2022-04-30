One of the world’s most influential social media platforms will soon be under the private ownership of the world’s richest person. What could possibly go wrong? Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter has prompted speculation about how the mercurial electric car mogul might change things. Republicans are giddy about the prospect that Musk might restore “free speech” to the platform – which, of course is conservative code for allowing right-wing disinformation to flourish.
Speaking of disinformation, one of the most discussed issues out there is whether Musk will reopen Twitter to former President Donald Trump, who was rightly banned for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. (Trump’s declaration that he has no interest in returning to Twitter isn’t believable, given his past obsession with the site.) But Musk and everyone else should remember the broader stakes of shaking up a platform that, for better or worse, has no real social media equal in its power to immediately and dramatically impact America’s political conversation.
