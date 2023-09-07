Once again, my family and I would like to take this opportunity to express our thanks to everyone involved in planning, organizing and supporting the 24th Annual Dave Kunkel Cruise In; especially, the Ford Meter Box Company and employees and all of our sponsors for their continued support. Many thanks, also, to the guys who judged the cars, all of the volunteers who worked behind the scenes, everyone who attended the show and those who brought their cars to the show.
Last year the friends of Dave’s who were involved in organizing this show from the beginning felt that they could no longer continue to do so due to their age and/or health concerns. However, several young men offered to continue this event as they felt it was good for our community. Andy Bain and Zack Wright truly stepped into big shoes, took over and did an exceptional job. My heartfelt thank to them, Doug, Jesse and all of their helpers.
