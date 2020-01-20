We must remember MLK

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spent his life in service to our nation. Now it’s up to us to carry on his legacy.
Even decades after his death, his contributions to our country need to continue through us. Yesterday’s national holiday has evolved into a day of service, not just a day off work, which is a fitting legacy for a man who worked selflessly for the betterment of all Americans. But why should we stop at one day? We should spend this entire week reflecting on where we are and where we need to go to make sure King’s dreams really do come true.
King never got to see the racial unity he fearlessly advocated for during his time here on Earth, but we can imagine that he would never be happy with where our nation stands regarding racial equality since perfection is impossible. No matter how far we’ve come, there is still work to do.
Even half a century after the Civil Rights Movement, our country still deals with social injustice. Blacks still face the lingering effects of discrimination across a range of fronts: jobs, housing, educational opportunity – among many. Our criminal justice system is still riddled with injustice to this day. And when you look at the internet, the digital age has made it easier for hate groups to organize and make a resurgence into our culture and communities.
One thing we all need to make sure we are doing is to call out hate when we see it. Whether it’s on the internet or in a conversation we overhear on the streets, we need to make it clear that hate and discrimination have no place in our society.
Race relations are undoubtedly better today than they were during King’s time, but we’ve got to always keep working.
Here in Marion, our political leadership needs to look more like the communities they serve. Our city and county government needs more diversity, both as elected leaders and as department heads and employees, and the non-profit sector needs to follow suit, too.
We need to fight to make it easier for minorities to climb the ladder of success, and we need to bring an end to the growing gap between working-class families and the wealthy. We need to be louder when we see mistreatment, and we need to have an even better sense of knowing when something meets the standard of bigotry. We should advocate for more affirmative action programs, and we need to continue improving our efforts in policing, schools and public services to better serve minorities.
As an activist, King recognized that the fight for justice would take a long time.
“Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase,” he once wrote.
That is why we should make it a point to live out his message every single day of our lives.
If you didn’t spend your Monday volunteering your time, you’ve got plenty of opportunities to put King’s words into action. We should each promise to spend time this week serving meals to the hungry, spending time with the elderly, repairing schools, homes and community centers, for example. These projects address the true needs of communities, bring dignity and relief to our neighbors and build bridges across America that increase understanding.
This outpouring of volunteerism, dubbed “a day on, not a day off,” keeps King’s legacy strong.
In a nation sharply divided, King’s message of unity, equal opportunity and empowerment is as welcome as ever.
Let’s carry this message with us today, and everyday, as we work toward his vision to make the world a better place with everything we do.
