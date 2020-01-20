Marion is moving quickly to use tax increment financing (TIF) to help fund the development of the former Marion National Bank Building, now called Ridley Tower, after yet another developer approached the city looking for a handout.
At a meeting in October, the developer of Ridley Tower, Halstead Architects, asked the city to stick its neck out and issue a TIF bond for a project that struggled to even get a bank to issue a loan due to the “risk” at stake. As of the meeting last week, the public and board members still don’t know for certain if a bank has even signed onto the project.
During the October meeting, Mayor Jess Alumbaugh said, “If done correctly, TIF is a tool in the toolbox,” according to Chronicle-Tribune reports.
Well taxpayers, this is a perfect example of a situation where TIF is not appropriate.
Alumbaugh is right that there are certain situations where TIF is a tool, but the city of Marion’s tool is mangled, worn and nearly broken in half from years of abuse. It’s to a point where it needs to be removed from the toolbox until the damage it has caused has been fixed.
The state of Indiana even has a law to protect from the abuse of TIF, but the city of Marion apparently doesn’t mind ignoring the safeguards in place.
“Indiana law now makes clear that TIF is intended to fund infrastructure to promote development that would not occur but for the added infrastructure financed by the TIF revenues,” Purdue University’s study called “The Use of Tax Increment Finance by Indiana Local Governments” states.
The report goes on to say that the city should provide “evidence” that TIF is truly needed.
So where is the city of Marion’s evidence that development would not happen “but for” the establishment of the TIF district? Clearly the development would have occurred without the city’s help – just look at all of the work being done so far.
The only evidence the public can see right now is that the developer is relying on the city joining the high-risk project. That doesn’t sound like a successful plan.
Since the city lacks evidence to support its use of TIF, let’s talk about the evidence we do have.
According to a Chronicle-Tribune story published Jan. 16, city officials are looking to remove Ridley Tower from an active – and currently failing – “monster TIF” district to then establish another TIF district around the building so it can take out more TIF bonds for “economic development.”
We also know that the developer has invested at least $1.5 million toward development.
According to the Purdue report, TIF is not meant as a source of revenue for responding to ongoing development. Yet, that is exactly what the city plans to do.
There are reasons why the “but for” test exists: to protect tax payers.
If you don’t follow the “but for” test, you’re just asking for project developers to start some work on a risky project only to stop halfway through and demand more money in order to make it to the finish line.
If the city goes forward with this blatant abuse of TIF, it’s just begging for businessmen to put Marion in a chokehold because they will know that our city officials are willing to risk taxpayer dollars and bend the rules regarding TIF.
That brings up another issue regarding city development in general. The local government’s budget to improve Marion is already limited. We, as a city, cannot afford to get into risky deals no matter how awesome a project may sound.
We want to see our downtown flourish just as much as everyone else, but we want to make sure we are being fiscally responsible.
Our city needs to be investing in infrastructure and education – things that will help support private companies who want to buy into our community, not take money out of it.
Our city should not have to issue bonds for any private developments because a good investor or developer doesn’t need government assistance to make their plans salient. A good developer can look at a project and know if there is a good return on investment for the capital they can afford to put on the line.
If the Ridley Tower project hinges on any money from the local government, it’s a bad deal for taxpayers.
We should leave it to the markets to decide if mixed-use buildings like the Ridley Tower are viable in downtown Marion.
When you break the “but for” rule, inappropriate things can happen.
The city needs to focus on being a good steward of our tax dollars, not gambling with it.
The board is set to meet this Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10 a.m. in city council chambers regarding the project.
