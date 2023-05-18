President Joe Biden and Republican leaders in Congress made next to no progress in their debt-ceiling talks last Tuesday, and talks planned for Friday were postponed. They’ll try again this week. For the moment, both sides seem willing to hit the imminent deadline for resolving their dispute without giving way – hoping to blame the damage on the other side. Readiness to inflict needless harm on the country seems to be the one thing they agree about.
As a result, attention is turning to the mechanics of fiscal breakdown, and what might be done to avoid the worst when the ceiling is reached. Biden says he’s considering invoking the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, one part of which holds that “The validity of the public debt … shall not be questioned.” Some lawyers see this as sufficient authority for the executive branch to ignore the debt-ceiling law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.