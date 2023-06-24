Amid the pantheon of ecological problem, endangered wetlands face a PR challenge: They are, in the public mind, synonymous with swamps. And swamps, in turn, are synonymous with snakes and mosquitoes.

But those images are misleading. “A wetland,” Indra Frank of the Hoosier Environmental Council explained, “is defined by being saturated with water at least a portion of the year and saturated enough to change the nature of the plants and soil there.” The term may also comprise bogs, grasslands, fens, prairies, marshes and forests, as well as swamps – which, you may have noticed, hold no monopoly on the state’s mosquitoes.

