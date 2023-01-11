We don’t know whether the Federal Trade Commission is right that forbidding noncompete agreements in labor contracts will increase wages by nearly $300 billion per year. Nor do we have a strong opinion about whether the ban can be carried out via regulation, as just proposed, or requires legislation like the wise bipartisan Workforce Mobility Act; the courts will suss out the inevitable legal challenges. Finally, we think it’s possible the FTC has written its rule a bit too broadly, touching almost all employees in almost all sectors of the economy.
That said, there is absolutely no question that constraining ordinary Americans, from construction workers to nurses to hairstylists to software engineers to journalists, from starting their own businesses or switching jobs within their industry for six months or a year or two deprives them of a core economic right to capitalize on their experience and skills and pursue better opportunities. And that is precisely what noncompetes, which affect an estimated 30 million American employees laboring for businesses of all sizes, do. Workers without the ability to switch employers or set up a shingle in their field of choice is profoundly disempowered.
