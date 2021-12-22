Andrew L. Maciejewski

Andrew L. Maciejewski

Tones of gray met my mother and me as we walked toward the water’s edge just before dawn. The waves lapped at the shore softly while we found a place to sit on the layers of shale exposed by the ebb and flow of the water level, which changes dramatically as the seasons pass in southern Indiana. That winter morning, I could see clouds of vapor leave her lips as we chatted, waiting for the warm light to paint the cold scene gold. I’ve begun to forget exactly what we talked about that morning as we watched the sun rise over the eastern shore of Lake Monroe, but it’s a moment I remember vividly – one I likely will never forget.

Every other Christmas, I’d buy her something at a store, wrap it and watch her smile as she revealed whatever was inside. During the years I didn’t have much, I’d write her a letter and give her a hug, wringing my hands as I watched my siblings hand her presents and wishing I’d saved more money to show her how much I cared about her. I knew she loved the gesture, not matter what was inside the envelopes or packages, but as we made our way back to the A-frame cottage this past winter, I felt I’d finally found a gift that would be memorable, a gift we both enjoyed more than any I’d bought before.

