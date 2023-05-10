I intended to write something pithy about the just-concluded General Assembly session, since it was full of portentous news: a whopping $44 billion budget; new public health initiatives; an enormous expansion of school choice; last-minute, eye-popping raises for the governor and other top elected state officials; a deep dive into the morass of contentious social issues.

But then the commentary started rolling in, and it seems a consensus of sorts has been reached. The legislature did some good things, but just didn’t spend enough money on some things, never mind that this budget was about 16 percent higher than the last one. And, of course, the Republican supermajority catered to its intolerant conservative base by bringing up social issues no one cares about, never mind that the Democrats would have happily introduced legislation from the other side of the culture war had they been in the majority.

Leo Morris, columnist for The Indiana Policy Review, is winner of the Hoosier Press Association’s award for Best Editorial Writer.

