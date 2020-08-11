Small towns are unique when it comes to governance.
Many residents in towns where the census is counted by the hundreds and not the thousands know each other very well. It can be both a blessing and a curse.
Claims of nepotism thrive in these communities since the pool to choose from is considerably smaller than more suburban areas. Everyone knows each other, which forms nearly unbreakable bonds within the community, but when it comes to
Three of the five members on the Matthews Town Council have held their seats for 26 years. Over that more-than-two-decade span, the number of people who’ve challenged the long-time incumbents can be counted with a single set of hands.
It may seem like an anomaly, but it’s not really a rare phenomenon in small-town America.
However, things are changing quickly. One of the 26-year members is stepping down since he is moving out of town, which means Matthews will see a new face sitting on the board, bringing an end to the current way things are done. A Republican caucus will appoint a new member of its party to the board, and then voters will have a chance to decide the fate of the town’s future in 2023.
Until public opposition last month, the long-time members on council wanted to remove a seat from council, which would consolidate power and prevent the town from gaining new insight. The move was worrisome to say the least.
The decision looked like an attempt to stop a new face from threatening the 26-year member majority on council, but we are happy to report that the idea was shot down at a meeting in July.
A few residents in Matthews expressed their wishes to see new faces on council at last week’s meeting while grilling the 26-year members – council president David Loer and councilman David White – on how the clerk treasurer, Sandy Loer, and the council president’s son was appointed as a sewer department clerk.
White, who oversees the Loers’ son, said the job was never posted publicly before the council unanimously hired for the sewer clerk position, which raised questions of nepotism by citizens attending the meeting.
David Loer rightfully abstained from voting, which makes the claims of nepotism sting less, but the fact that the town never posted the job publicly is still cause for concern.
The traditional and more appropriate way to fill that position would be to give everyone a fair chance to be considered. Instead, the appointment looks like a unilateral decision that may have been influenced by the town's top officials. Since they didn’t post the job at town hall, residents have every right to question council's motive.
But it should be noted that technically it was a board of independent council members that approved the hiring, not just the Loers, which makes the nepotism argument less effective. The Loers’ son is supervised by a non-family member, which also hurts the plausibility of nepotism voiding the decision.
As it appears right now, the council’s decision was legal. If residents feel slighted by the appointment, they will need to play the political game and make an argument in support of a challenger in the 2023 Matthews Town Council election for Gross’ open seat.
Twenty-six years is a long time to have the same voices dictating the path of a town.
Although the town doesn’t have much say in who is hired for a sewer clerk position, the fate of Matthews is in voters hands. The citizens of Matthews have the power to make change -- if they want it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.