President Joe Biden last week interrupted his family vacation for a short visit to Hawaii to view the devastation wrought by the Maui wildfires. It was not his finest hour.

Americans have come to expect their leaders to visit the scenes of exceptional trauma and destruction. The victims of such tragedy need comfort and sympathy, and a president’s presence signals that the nation cares about their recovery and well-being and will unite to aid in reconstruction.

