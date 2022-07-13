A stunning 64% of Democratic voters nationwide tell pollsters that Joe Biden is not their preferred 2024 choice. One doesn’t need to be sour on Biden’s performance almost halfway through his first term or worried about a red wave in the midterms to urge challengers to offer themselves as alternative standard-bearers. No matter whom the party ultimately nominates, competition will be healthy for Democrats, the country and even for Biden himself, and ought not be viewed as some grave betrayal.
Among voters of all persuasions, Biden’s job approval now sits at a Trumanesque 33%, likely a combination of exasperation over stubborn inflation eroding wage gains, right-leaning voters wrongly convinced he is a tool of the far left and left-leaning voters frustrated at his and his party’s failure to accomplish more big things while in control of the White House, the House and (most narrowly) the Senate.
