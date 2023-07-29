It’s called artificial intelligence because it was created not by nature but by humans, this gift of ours to robots, computers and other specially designed machines, and some of our species disdain it. They note nature was indeed the genesis of our thinking abilities, our rationality, our insights, our logic and math and science while the simulated, manmade, counterfeit thinking prowess on mechanical display is hooey.

OK, there’s a right to fury given certain current tricks of what can be a rapscallion trade but right now we are in a very confused world with so, so much going wrong and the artificial alternative – actually a boost from what nature originally supplied – has been coming up with a host of possibilities. One is that rejiggered machines like to talk to us and there has been an occasion or quite a few in which one of them sweetly told a conversationalist that it loved him.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may email him at speaktojay@aol.com.

